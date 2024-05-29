Milwaukee Brewers' Top Prospect Does Something Not Done For Last 114 Years of History
Robert Gasser is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization and early on in his big league tenure, he's showing why.
The lefty has made some baseball history, doing things that haven't been done in the last 114 years of baseball history.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
List of pitchers with a sub 2.00 ERA and 1 or fewer walks over their first 4 career starts (minimum 20 IP):
1. Robert Gasser (2024)
2. John Frill (1910)
Gasser is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA through four starts. He's struck out 13 and walked just the one in 23.0 innings. The strikeout totals are low, and he'll want to ramp those up, but thus far it's been a dream start for the 24-year-old former top draft pick.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot southpaw throws both a four-seamer and sinker around 91-94 mph -- the former working up in the zone and the latter dropping low to limit damage (no batter managed an extra-base hit off Gasser’s sinker in 2023). He uses both more as table-setters while his 79-82 mph slider can be a true putaway pitch -- one that can run away from lefties or backfoot righties with sweep and even some lift. He’s added an upper-80s cutter that hovers right around the 0-inch horizontal mark, giving him a pitch he can pinpoint with relative ease. His upper-80s changeup has dwindled in usage as Gasser has worked on its command.
The surprising Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and will take on the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. The two teams have split the first two games of this series.
