Milwaukee Brewers' Youngster Joins Rare Company in History During Blowout Win
The Milwaukee Brewers blew out the Philadelphia Phillies 17-7 on Saturday afternoon, moving to 31-28 on the season. Milwaukee is now in third place in the National League Central, while the Phillies are in second place in the National League East at 36-22.
Brewers' second-year player Jackson Chourio helped fuel the offense, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. He also stole a base and joined some unique baseball history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Players age-21 or younger with *multiple* career games featuring at least 1 HR, 1 2B and 1 SB -- MLB history:
Orlando Cepeda (1958-59)
Ronald Acuña Jr. (2018)
Elly De La Cruz (2023)
Jackson Chourio (2024-25) --- includes Saturday
The 21-year-old is hitting .255 this season with nine homers, 34 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. He's also carrying a .282 on-base percentage.
Formerly ranked as the No. 2 prospect in baseball, he made his debut last season, hitting 21 homers and stealing 22 bases as the Brewers won the division by 10 games. One of the most talented outfielders in the game, he figures to be a mainstay in Milwaukee for years to come.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Left-hander Jose Quintana will pitch for the Brewers while Ranger Suarez, also a lefty, will pitch for Philadelphia.
Quintana is 4-1 with a 2.65 ERA, though he spent some time on the injured list, while Suarez is 4-0 with a solid 2.97.
