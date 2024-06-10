Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates Join Some Incredible Baseball History on Sunday

Today's game between the @Twins and @Pirates is the second in MLB history in which both starting leadoff hitters entered the game with 300+ career home runs.



06/09/2024 Carlos Santana (MIN) & Andrew McCutchen (PIT)

07/16/1964 Eddie Mathews (MIL) & Duke Snider (SFG) pic.twitter.com/VloVbcSkqW