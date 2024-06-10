Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates Join Some Incredible Baseball History on Sunday
The Minnesota Twins scored seven runs in the top of the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 at PNC Park.
With the win, the Twins are now 34-31. They remain in third place in the American League Central. The Pirates are now 31-34 and trying to get back to .500.
While the game itself was very exciting, one of the cooler points in this game came via the historic nature of the lineup card.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Today's game between the @Twins and @Pirates is the second in MLB history in which both starting leadoff hitters entered the game with 300+ career home runs.
06/09/2024 Carlos Santana (MIN) & Andrew McCutchen (PIT)
07/16/1964 Eddie Mathews (MIL) & Duke Snider (SFG)
That's pretty cool stuff and speaks to the productivity and longevity of each player.
A lifetime .275 hitter, the 37-year-old McCutchen hit his 300th homer earlier this season. He now has 307 to go along with 2,096 hits. He's a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, an MVP winner and a Gold Glover.
He's in his 16th year with the Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.
As for Santana, he's now 38 years old and has hit 310 career homers. A .241 lifetime hitter, he's in his 15th major league season with the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Brewers and Twins. He's a .241 hitter with more than 1700 career hits. He is a former All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner.
