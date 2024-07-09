Minnesota Twins Broadcaster Making History in Series Against White Sox
The Minnesota Twins outlasted the Chicago White Sox on Monday night, 8-6, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Not only was the win on the field important, as it moved to the Twins to 52-39 on the year, it was also important in the broadcast booth as Marney Gellner made some Twins' history.
Per the team on social media:
We’re so proud to have @MarneyGellner as our play-by-play announcer for this series in Chicago.
Marney is the first women to call play-by-play in Twins History!
Gellner appears on both Bally Sports North and KFAN Radio in Minneapolis. She's been working in Minnesota for more than 20 years and has also broadcast Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves games.
“I’m super proud of it,” Gellner said to MLB.com “And I’m just ready to just go ahead and get on with the game. … Both things can be true. I appreciate this. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity. I’m super, super grateful. Thrilled. I don’t know all the adjectives I can use.”
The Twins and White Sox will play again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with that being the last game in the series. Tuesday night's game will be played at 8:10 p.m. ET.
In that matchup, the Twins will send right-hander Bailey Ober to the mound. He will be opposed by White Sox' righty Erick Fedde. Ober is 8-4 with a 4.12 ERA while Fedde is 6-3 with a 3.13 ERA. He is expected to be dealt by the White Sox at the trade deadline. They have the worst record in the league at 26-67.
