Minnesota Twins Free Agent Made Baseball History as Gold Glove Winner in 2024

at 38 years & 174 days old on final day of the season, Carlos Santana is the oldest position player to win his 1st career Gold Glove Award



3rd oldest overall to win 1st GG, behind pitchers Phil Niekro in 1978 (39 y, 184 d) & R.A. Dickey in 2013 (38 y, 336 d)



