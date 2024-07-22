Joe Mauer Makes Baseball History That Will Make Us All Feel Old
Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer went into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon alongside Adrian Beltre, Jim Leyland and Todd Helton.
With a gracious speech, Mauer complimented the Twins organization and those who helped him get the Hall of Fame. At 41 years old, it's hard to believe that Mauer retired at the age of 35, but injuries had sapped him of his ability to catch.
Given that he's still so young, Mauer also made a bit of history that will leave the rest of us feeling older.
Per @SportsLogosnet on social media:
Joe Mauer is the first Baseball Hall of Famer to have played his entire career during the 21st Century
Mauer played all 15 years of his career with the Twins, who were his hometown organization. He was a .306 lifetime hitter who won three batting titles (2006, 2008, 2009). He was also the MVP of the American League in 2009 and went to the All-Star Game six times. He paired with Justin Morneau to make up a great duo for Twins fans of the 2000s. Mauer helped the Twins reach the playoffs in the 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2017 seasons.
Mauer was also a three-time Gold Glover and a five-time Silver Slugger.
Ichiro Suzuki is another person who is first eligible for the Hall of Fame next year. He's a given to make the Hall, and he also played his entire major league career in the 2000s. However, he had long-established himself as a pro in Japan during the 1990s.
