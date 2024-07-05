Minnesota Twins' Infielder Does Something Not Done in Last 25 Years of Team History
The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon 12-3 in a rain-shortened game.
Despite only playing seven innings, Twins' infielder Jose Miranda put up a huge stat line, going 5-for-5 and doing something that hadn't been done for the last 25 years of team history.
Per Baseball Reference on social media:
José Miranda became just the 3rd @Twins player in our database — and the first in 25 years — with 5+ hits and 3+ doubles in a single game
It's been a very impressive bounceback season for Miranda, who is hitting .312 with eight homers and 40 RBI over 234 at-bats. He's got an .858 OPS for the season, which is a major improvement over his .211 average from a season ago. He was also heavily injured in 2023 and only played in 40 games.
His contributions have helped cover up for injuries to Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton, who have missed time this season. Minnesota is currently in second place in both the American League Central and the American League wild card race and if they are going to advance to the playoffs yet again this year, Miranda will need to continue to produce and add length to that lineup.
Minnesota is back in action on Friday as they begin a big-time series with the Houston Astros. Houston has won eight of 10 and is now just 2.0 back in the American League West race. Pablo Lopez (8-6, 4.88 ERA) gets the ball for Minnesota against Shawn Dubin (1-1, 4.91 ERA) for the Astros.
