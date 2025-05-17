Minnesota Twins Join Sports History Not Seen in Almost a Decade as Winning Streak Hits 12
The Minnesota Twins shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Friday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The Twins have now won a whopping 12 straight games, going from 13-20 to 25-20 in the span of approximately two weeks.
Milwaukee dropped to 21-24 and they are in fourth place in the National League Central.
Joe Ryan dominated on the mound, tossing six scoreless innings before turning it over to a trio of relievers who completed the win. Offensively, Minnesota was paced by Kody Clemens, who went 2-for-4.
The Twins' winning streak actually puts them in some rather amazing sports history of the last decade, according to @OptaSTATS:
Last 3 teams with a 12+ game winning streak in back-to-back seasons in MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL:
Warriors (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17)
Indians (2016, 2017)
@Twins (2024, 2025)
Minnesota collapsed down the stretch last season, failing to make the playoffs after a woeful last six weeks. They'll see if they can parlay this strong run into a playoff berth this year, but they are still in third place in the strong American League Central.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Pablo Lopez, an All-Star, will start for the Twins. He's battled some injury issues this year, but he is 3-2 with an impressive 2.77 ERA. Tobias Myers, a young right-hander, will take the ball for Milwaukee. He missed time with an oblique injury this season, but he's returned to go 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA.
