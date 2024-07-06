Minnesota Twins on Wrong Side of History Despite Epic Comeback vs. Houston Astros
The Minnesota Twins fell against the Houston Astros on Friday night despite a historic comeback effort. The Twins scored seven runs in the ninth inning - and got a grand slam from Carlos Correa - but still lost 13-12 in a slugfest.
The effort, and loss, put the Twins in some tough company of the 2000s.
Per Baseball Reference:
The Twins scored 7 runs in the 9th inning, but came up just short, falling to Houston, 13-12.
They’re just the 4th team since 2000 to lose while scoring 7+ runs in the 9th.
It's a tough loss for Minnesota, who is currently in the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League. They had a chance to pick up a game on the New York Yankees in the battle for the top spot, and are now also fighting to hold off the Boston Red Sox for that two spot. After the win, Boston is just 0.5 games back of Minnesota.
As for the Astros, they are 2.5 back in the wild card race and are just 2.0 back in the American League West. They have been red-hot over the last three weeks and have won eight of their last 10.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Hunter Brown gets the ball for Houston while Joe Ryan pitches for the Twins. Brown is 6-6 with a 4.07 ERA for the year while Ryan is 5-5 with a 3.21. He last threw on Sunday against Seattle in a game that the Twins won.
