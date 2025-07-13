Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton Stands Alone in MLB History Entering All-Star Break
Byron Buxton didn't hit for the cycle Sunday, like he did Saturday, the Minnesota Twins center fielder still found a way to make more history against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 31-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate with a single and a double, raising his batting average to .289 and his OPS to .925. Buxton heads into the All-Star break with 21 home runs, 14 doubles, three triples, 56 RBIs and 64 runs, all while going 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts.
According to OptaSTATS, Buxton is the first player in MLB history to have at least 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases at the All-Star break without getting caught stealing a single time.
Buxton is set to make his second career All-Star appearance this week, on top of his first-ever appearance in the Home Run Derby.
The Twins went on to lose 2-1 on Sunday, in spite of Buxton's continued dominance. Minnesota is sitting at 47-49 at the season's midpoint, which puts the club 4.0 games out of a Wild Card spot.
