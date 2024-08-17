Minnesota Twins Outfielder Ties Record in Team History on Friday
The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Friday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington. With the win, Minnesota is now 69-53 on the season. They remain in second place in the American League wild card race and are also in second place in the American League Central.
In the win, Twins' outfielder Manuel Margot tied some fun team history, as reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
Friday’s game began with a bit of history. Outfielder Manuel Margot led off the first inning by taking a ball, then fouling off Andrew Heaney’s second pitch with his bat, which was painted to look like a black Crayola. Margot would foul off nine more pitches, eight of them in a row, before flying out to left field on Heaney’s 16th pitch.
Pitch counts have only been reliably kept since the late 1980s, but Margot’s at-bat, the longest in MLB this season, tied Jorge Polanco in 2021 and Kyle Farmer in 2023 for the longest ever recorded by a Twin
Margot went 1-for-4 in the victory and is now hitting .241 for the year. He's got four homers, 28 RBI and four stolen bases while posting an OPS of .637.
The 29-year-old Margot is in the ninth year of his big-league career with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Twins. He's a .254 lifetime hitter with 56 homers and 311 RBI. He's also stolen 95 career bases and is trying to be part of a group that takes the Twins beyond the ALDS, which is where they advanced to in 2023.
The Twins and Rangers will play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
