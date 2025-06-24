Minnesota Twins Pitching Staff Makes Unwanted History Over Recent Poor Stretch
The Minnesota Twins were blasted by the Seattle Mariners 11-2 on Monday night, continuing a dreadful stretch on the mound over the last 17 games.
According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, Minnesota hasn't seen a stretch this poor in more than 30 years.
#MNTwins pitching staff has allowed 138 runs in 147 innings over their last 17 games.
It's the second-most runs allowed over any 17-game span in Twins history, one behind the 1994 team giving up 139.
Starting pitcher Bailey Ober allowed seven runs over seven innings, including a six-spot in the top of the third, and the Mariners scored four more times in the top of the ninth.
Seattle is in the midst of its best offensive stretch of the year, as the M's have scored 25 runs across two games and 41 over their last four.
The Twins, who have playoff aspirations this season, are now 37-41 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They also missed the playoffs in 2024 after a disappointing late-season collapse.
Seattle got home runs from Julio Rodriguez (11) and Cal Raleigh (32) in this win. Raleigh's 32 homers lead baseball and are the most ever by a catcher before the All-Star break.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chris Paddack will try to stop the bleeding for Minnesota, and he enters play with a 3-6 record and a 4.48 ERA.
Seattle will send Luis Castillo to the mound. He's 4-5 with a 3.38.
