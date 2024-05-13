Minnesota Twins Put Together Best 20-Game Stretch in Last 16 Years of Team History
The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, 5-1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
With the win, the red-hot Twins are 24-16 and just 0.5 games back of first place in the American League Central. They've also put themselves in the franchise record books with this recent 20-game stretch.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
seasons with at least 1 20-game span with 17+ wins, Twins since move to MN:
2024
2008
2006
2003
2002
1991
1969
The last time the Twins put together a stretch like this was in July of 2008. Sunday's win was punctuated by solid pitching from Bailey Ober, who went 6.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 10. Offensively, veteran Carlos Santana hit his seventh home run of the season and Max Kepler stayed hot with his ninth double.
The Twins entered the season with question marks in their starting rotation after losing Sonny Gray in free agency and Anthony DeSclafani to injury, but they've held it together on the pitching front. They've also overcome early-season injuries to the trio of closer Jhoan Duran, shortstop Carlos Correa and power hitter Royce Lewis. Duran and Correa are now back and contributing, with Duran not having allowed a run yet this season.
The Twins will be off on Monday but they will try to remain hot on Tuesday as they host the New York Yankees at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET as Carlos Rodon (NYY) pitches against Chris Paddack (MIN).
Paddack is 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA.
