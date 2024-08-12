Minnesota Twins Slugger Ties Hall of Famer in Team Home Run History

Most career multi-home run performances - @Twins franchise history (1901-present):

45- Harmon Killebrew

20- Justin Morneau

18- Roy Sievers

18- Tony Oliva

17- Bob Allison

16- Kent Hrbek

13- Byron Buxton (Hitting 2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss against CLE)

13- Gary Gaetti

13- Kirby Puckett pic.twitter.com/2ahhnckSnZ