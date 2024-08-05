Minnesota Twins Slugger Hits Another Home Run to Make American League History
The Minnesota Twins swept the woeful Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, sending Chicago to its 20th-straight loss.
The 13-7 win for the Twins was punctuated by an eight-run barage in the first and second innings combined. The Twins are now 62-48 on the year and are battling for playoff position in the wild card race with the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota had 14 hits in all in this one, with three players registering multi-hit games. Third baseman Royce Lewis helped lead the charge by going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBI. He hit his 13th home of the year and also moved up an impressive list in American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Fewest games from the start of an American League player's career to reach the 30 home run mark:
79- Rudy York
84- Mark McGwire
89- Jose Abreu
90- Gary Sanchez
96- Yordan Alvarez
97- Aaron Judge
103- @Twins Royce Lewis (Via his 3-run shot in the 2nd inning this afternoon vs CHW)
The 25-year-old Lewis is one of the best power hitters in all of baseball, but unfortunately he's been beset by injury early in his career. He played just 12 games in 2022 and 58 in 2023. He's played just 33 this year, but when he's on the field, he does produce.
He's got the 13 homers this year with 28 RBI and a 1.056 OPS. As the Twins currently own the No. 2 spot in the wild card race, his ability to stay healthy and keep hitting could go a long way toward determining their playoff future.
The Twins will begin a new series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night at 8:05 p.m. ET.
