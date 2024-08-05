Minnesota Twins Slugger Hits Another Home Run to Make American League History

Fewest games from the start of an American League player's career to reach the 30 home run mark:

79- Rudy York

84- Mark McGwire

89- Jose Abreu

90- Gary Sanchez

96- Yordan Alvarez

97- Aaron Judge

103- @Twins Royce Lewis (Via his 3-run shot in the 2nd inning this afternoon vs CHW) pic.twitter.com/Eh8MCTOXvx