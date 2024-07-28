Minnesota Twins Slugger Moves Up Prestigious List in History After Return From Injury

Royce Lewis has 28 career HR



only players with MORE in their first 96 career games:



Cody Bellinger: 34

Mark McGwire: 34

Pete Alonso: 32

Gary Sánchez: 32

Rudy York: 32

José Abreu: 31

Yordan Alvarez: 30

Ryan Braun: 30

Aaron Judge: 29 https://t.co/PtdcLvNMky