Minnesota Twins Slugger Moves Up Prestigious List in History After Return From Injury
The Minnesota Twins lost 7-2 against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon to fall to 57-46 on the year. Minnesota is currently in second place in the American League Central and is in the second spot in the American League wild card picture.
Despite the loss, Twins' slugger Royce Lewis moved up an incredible list in baseball history by hitting another home run. It was his first game in three weeks after yet another stint on the injured list.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Royce Lewis has 28 career HR
only players with MORE in their first 96 career games:
Cody Bellinger: 34
Mark McGwire: 34
Pete Alonso: 32
Gary Sánchez: 32
Rudy York: 32
José Abreu: 31
Yordan Alvarez: 30
Ryan Braun: 30
Aaron Judge: 29
Lewis has only played so few games because of the injury issues. He tore his ACL in 2022 and then only played 58 games in 2023 upon return. He's played just 26 games this year because of multiple issues. In those 26 games, he's got 11 homers, 20 RBI and an OPS of 1.046. He's hitting .296 through 98 at-bats and his health and availability will go a long way toward determining what kind of season and playoff run the Twins have.
Minnesota will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Tigers again at Comerica Park. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET as right-hander Bailey Ober goes up against righty Alec Faedo.
Ober is 9-5 this year with a 4.04 ERA while Faedo is 5-1 with a 3.47.
