Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro Has Already Made MLB History With Defensive Versatility

Willi Castro has already become the first player in MLB history (!!!) to appear in at least 20 games at 2B, SS, 3B, CF, and LF all in the same season (and he's made 10+ starts at all 5 of those positions)



AND HE'S PITCHED TWICE



AND HE HAS A 130 OPS+



