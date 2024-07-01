Minnesota Twins' Willi Castro Has Already Made MLB History With Defensive Versatility
Willi Castro has given the Minnesota Twins unprecedented defensive versatility in 2024, making history just halfway through the season.
Castro, who has appeared in all 84 games for the Twins so far this year, started at shortstop against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. It marked his 21st appearance and 18th start at the position as he once again filled in for Carlos Correa, who got the day off.
On top of the time he has spent as a backup shortstop, Castro has also logged 22 appearances in left field, 21 at third base, 20 at second and 20 in center. It's hard for a utility man to get more dynamic than that, and historical precedence backs that up.
According to Céspedes Family BBQ, Castro is now the first player in MLB history to appear in at least 20 games at second, third, short, center and left all in the same season. Castro managed to do so prior to the All-Star break as well, giving him the whole second half of the year to add to his unique resume.
The 27-year-old has made at least 10 starts at each of those five positions.
Castro has also made two appearances on the mound, not allowing a run, hit or walk in 1.1 innings of work.
Castro may have accumulated -3 defensive runs saved and a -0.1 defensive WAR overall this year, but those don't take into account just how much flexibility he provides Minnesota and manager Rocco Baldelli.
Beyond his contributions in the field, Castro is also batting .276 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 10 stolen bases and an .810 OPS. His 3.1 offensive WAR ranks ninth in the American League, as do his 51 runs scored, while his 21 doubles rank fifth.
Castro is one of just 12 players across the league not to miss a game this season. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had been on that list prior to Monday, but he was scratched at the last minute with multiple finger injuries.
