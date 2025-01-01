Minnesota Twins Utility Standout Made Baseball History in 2024 Campaign
The Minnesota Twins had an incredibly disappointing 2024 season as they cratered in September to miss the playoffs. The goals were certainly high for Minnesota after they advanced to the ALDS in 2023, but they just couldn't replicate their success, watching as the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers each made the playoffs from the American League Central instead.
Despite the team failures, the year was a success for versatile infielder WIlli Castro, who made some unique history according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Willi Castro had a career year, making his first All-Star Game. He had a historic season in terms of versatility. He became the first player in MLB history to make at least 25 appearances at five or more defensive positions in a season. Castro made 56 appearances at shortstop, 40 at second base, 34 in left field, 30 in center field and 27 at third base. He also pitched in two games, for what it’s worth, and did not allow a run.
In addition to his defensive prowess, Castro also hit .247 with 12 homers and 60 RBI. He stole 14 bases and became a reliable part of the Twins lineup under manager Rocco Baldelli.
A six-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers and Twins, Castro has spent the last two years in Minnesota. He's a career .248 hitter with 45 homers and 65 stolen bases.
The Twins figure to be competitive in 2025, but they haven't done anything of significance yet this offseason to prove they are committed to getting back to the playoffs.
