Minnesota Twins Will Look to Do Something Not Seen in Last 20 Years of Team History on Opening Day
The Minnesota Twins are traveling to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals on Opening Day this Thursday.
The Twins will send right-hander Pablo Lopez to the mound against former Twins' righty Sonny Gray, who is entering his second season with St. Louis.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Twins are looking to create a little bit of history over the last 20 years.
The Twins are looking to win at least three straight Opening Day games for the first time since 2001-04.
Minnesota missed the playoffs a year ago after a late-season collapse but they enter this season with higher expectations. With Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober, the Twins feature a solid rotation, and with Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, they also feature a solid crop of position players. Unfortunately for them, Royce Lewis is injured already and will start the year on the injured list, a sight that has become all too familiar.
The American League Central figures to be a gauntlet again this season, with the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers all coming off playoff seasons. The Royals and Tigers went out and made significant upgrades this offseason as well. The Royals added closer Carlos Estevez and the Tigers brought in starter Jack Flaherty.
Minnesota last made the playoffs in 2023, advancing to the American League Division Series where they were beaten by the Houston Astros.
First pitch of that Opening Day contest is set for 4:15 p.m. ET, 3:15 p.m. CT.
