MLB Players Make History, Fail to Record Triples in Spite of Explosive Showings
For all of the crazy action across the big leagues on Wednesday, one thing that didn't happen wound up making history.
There were 104 extra-base hits across MLB on Wednesday. 42 cleared the fence for home runs, while 62 went for doubles. Not a single one was a triple.
According to OptaSTATS, that is the most extra-base hits without a triple on any single day in the modern era.
All 30 teams were scheduled to play Wednesday, but the New York Mets' showdown with the Baltimore Orioles was postponed to Thursday. Still, 24 of the remaining 28 teams recorded at least one extra-base hit, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs all falling short in that regard.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells and Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida – who was making his season debut following an extended injury absence – each notched ground-rule doubles on Wednesday. Perhaps if those balls took different bounces, one of them could have legged out a triple.
Instead, not a single player made it from the batter's box to third base on their own, making Wednesday a day that will go down in obscure MLB history.
