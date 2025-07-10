Fastball

MLB Players Make History, Fail to Record Triples in Spite of Explosive Showings

Despite MLB players combining to rack up 104 extra-base hits on Wednesday, not a single one of them recorded a triple, setting a new record in the process.

Sam Connon

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
For all of the crazy action across the big leagues on Wednesday, one thing that didn't happen wound up making history.

There were 104 extra-base hits across MLB on Wednesday. 42 cleared the fence for home runs, while 62 went for doubles. Not a single one was a triple.

According to OptaSTATS, that is the most extra-base hits without a triple on any single day in the modern era.

All 30 teams were scheduled to play Wednesday, but the New York Mets' showdown with the Baltimore Orioles was postponed to Thursday. Still, 24 of the remaining 28 teams recorded at least one extra-base hit, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs all falling short in that regard.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells and Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida – who was making his season debut following an extended injury absence – each notched ground-rule doubles on Wednesday. Perhaps if those balls took different bounces, one of them could have legged out a triple.

Instead, not a single player made it from the batter's box to third base on their own, making Wednesday a day that will go down in obscure MLB history.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

