Mookie Betts Continues to Move Up All-Time List in Baseball History with Big Game on Friday

that’s Mookie Betts’ 51st career leadoff homer, 5th-most in MLB history, behind only:



Rickey Henderson: 81

George Springer: 57

Alfonso Soriano: 54

Craig Biggio: 53



Betts now has 31 leadoff homers with the Dodgers, 3 more than anyone else in franchise history (Davey Lopes, 28) https://t.co/oAd0J0sBjb