Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Pace For Baseball History in 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers open up a huge weekend series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night in what could end up being a preview of the National League Championship Series.
And as they do that, Mookie Betts is on pace to make some incredible baseball history through the first 33 games of the season.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The ' Mookie Betts entered today leading MLB in hits, runs and walks.
The only player to finish a season leading MLB in all three categories was the White Stockings' Ross Barnes in 1876.
Considering that 1876 was well before the creation of the Major Leagues, that's an incredible feat that Betts is chasing. However, we still have 129 games to go, but Betts is certainly capable of putting up insane numbers over a full 162.
The 31-year-old superstar is a seven-time All-Star, a six-time Silver Slugger, a six-time Gold Glover, a batting champion and a two-time World Series champion. Furthermore, he won the 2018 American League MVP Award with the Boston Red Sox and finished second in the NL voting in 2023.
He's hitting .377 in the early going this year with a .481 on-base percentage. He already has 26 walks.
The Dodgers, who are a presumptive World Series favorite after signing Shohei Ohtani, are 20-13. The Braves are 20-9.
Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.60 ERA) pitches for the Braves while youngster Gavin Stone (2-1, 4.68 ERA) gets the ball for Los Angeles. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN