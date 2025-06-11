Move Over Roberto Clemente! Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates Star Passes Great in History
Playing against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Andrew McCutchen made some special team history, passing Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente for third all-time on the team's home run list. McCutchen now has 241 homers with Pittsburgh, though he has 325 overall.
Now in his 17th career season, McCutchen has spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh. A five-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger, McCutchen won the MVP Award in 2013 (National League). He also had four top-five finishes for the award.
In addition to the Pirates, he's played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. He hit 47 homers for Philly, which is his most besides Pittsburgh.
The Pirates won the game 5-2 to move to 28-41 on the season. In addition to McCutchen's blast, they got two hits from Ke'Bryan Hayes and one from Oneil Cruz. Bailey Falter got a no-decision in the win, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball. He walked one and struck out three. He's 5-3 with a 3.36 ERA for the season.
The Marlins fell to 25-41 on the year and now own the second-worst record in the National League, only ahead of the Colorado Rockies.
The Pirates will begin a difficult series on the road on Thursday night when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. ET as former Pirates' hurler Jameson Taillon (CHC) pitches against left-hander Andrew Heaney (PIT).
Heaney has gone 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA while Taillon is 6-3 with a 3.54.