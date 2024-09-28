Fastball

Shohei Ohtani Adds Even More History with Big Friday Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies on Friday night to move closer to the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs. Superstar Shohei Ohtani also continued his torrid performance at the plate.

Brady Farkas

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates in the dugout with third baseman Chris Taylor (3) after a three run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sept 27. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Friday night at Coors Field in Denver. With the win, Los Angeles is 96-64 on the year. With two games left, they are 2.0 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in the National League.

In the win, Shohei Ohtani once again delivered at the plate for Los Angeles. The MVP favorite went 4-for-5 with a home run (54), a double and a stolen base (57). As he inches closer to the 55/55 club, Ohtani also has 130 RBI.

Everywhere you turn, Ohtani is doing something historic here in 2024.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Shohei Ohtani has 26 RBI in his last 12 games

that’s the most RBI by a Dodgers player in a 12-game span since RBI official in 1920

Previous high: 24 by Frank Howard in 1962

h/t @EliasSports

And per @CodifyBaseball:

Shohei Ohtani has 48 total bases and 8 stolen bases in his last 8 games. Nobody else has ever done that in any 8-game span in MLB history.

And finally, per @OptaSTATS:

Shohei Ohtani of the @Dodgers has 10 home runs and 14 stolen bases in September after having 12 homers and 15 stolen bases in August.

All other players in MLB history have had one month with at least 10 HR & 14 SB - Carlos Beltran in August 2004.

The Dodgers and Rockies will be in action on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for LA against Antonio Senzatela.

Published
