Nasty, But Wild: Roki Sasaki Makes Recent Baseball History in Los Angeles Dodgers Debut
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki made his major league debut on Wednesday morning as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Toyko Series at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Sasaki, who was was the most heralded free agent of the offseason not named Juan Soto, signed with the Dodgers on a minor league deal. Armed with an upper-90s and low-100s fastball, he also features a devastating splitter.
And everything was on display in his 3.0-inning outing against the Cubs, including some major league debut jitters.
In those three innings, Sasaki gave up just one run on one hit, but he also struck out three and walked five, making some recent history with that stat line.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Roki Sasaki is the first pitcher since Ryan Pepiot (May 11, 2022) to have a career debut start featuring 5+ BB but no more than 1 hit.
Making your major league debut is nerve-wracking enough, but making it in your home country likely adds to it in a big way, so there will be longer and better days ahead for Sasaki.
With him in the fold, the Dodgers are once again the favorites to win the World Series. In addition to Sasaki, the team went out and added two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, as well as Michael Conforto and relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott.
Los Angeles will now head home for the domestic Opening Day, which is set for March 27. They are 2-0 after beating the Cubs 6-3.
