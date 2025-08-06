Nathan Eovaldi Joins Trio of Cy Young Winners in Baseball History with Latest Gem
The Texas Rangers continue to hang around the American League playoff race, as they took their second straight game from the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers won the game 2-0 to improve to 60-55. They are now just 0.5 games behind the Yankees for the third and final wild card spot in the American League, and they are just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the second spot.
Nathan Eovaldi dominated once again on the mound for Texas, going eight innings, giving up no runs on just one hit. He walked none and struck out six.
Though he's spent time on the injured list, this has been a great season for Eovaldi, who is 10-3 with a 1.38 ERA. And as noted by Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, that puts him on a rare list in baseball history over the last 50 years.
Nathan Eovaldi joins Pedro Martínez (2000), Roger Clemens (2005) & Zack Greinke (2015) as the only pitchers in the last 50 years to have a sub-1.50 ERA through their first 19 starts of a season.
That's quite the company for Eovaldi, as those are three of the best pitchers of this generation. Martinez was a three-time Cy Young winner and an eight-time All-Star, while Clemens won a whopping seven Cy Young's. Greinke was a Cy Young winner, a six-time All-Star and a six-time Gold Glover.
As for Eovaldi, he's a 14-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers. A World Series champion in 2018 (Boston) and 2023 (Texas), he's gone 101-84 for his career with a 3.89 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
MAJOR CLARIFICATION: Bob Nightengale of USA Today had one report out on Sunday morning regarding Twins-Astros trade talks, and by Sunday night, there was a major edit. CLICK HERE:
TURNER MAKES HISTORY with WALK-OFF: Justin Turner hit a walk-off home run on Sunday for the Cubs, marking the first in his storied career. CLICK HERE:
DIALING IT BACK: Justin Verlander.... hitting 98 mph for the first time since 2022? Yup, that happened. CLICK HERE: