National League Cy Young Favorite Moves Up Atlanta Braves History This Weekend

Most strikeouts - Season by a @Braves pitcher (since the franchise's 1966 move to Atlanta):

281- Spencer Strider (2023)

276- John Smoltz (1996)

262- Phil Niekro (1977)

248- Niekro (1978)

241- Smoltz (1997)

238- Javier Vazquez ('09)

219- Chris Sale (2024)

216- Charlie Morton ('21)