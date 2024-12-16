New Chicago Cubs Outfielder Kyle Tucker Made Baseball History in 2024 Season
Last Friday, the Chicago Cubs shocked the baseball world by trading for Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker. One of the best hitters in baseball, Tucker's presence will be a big one for the Cubs as they try to rebound from a second-place finish in the National League Central.
His absence will also be a big one for the Astros as they look to win the American League West again.
The 27-year-old Tucker battled injury last season, playing in just 78 games, but he still had an incredibly productive season. He hit .289 with a .408 on-base percentage, smacking 23 homers and driving in 49. He helped the Astros win the division and advance to the playoffs, where they were beaten by the Detroit Tigers in the wild card round.
Tucker's season also made some unique baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most WAR in a season since 1900, position players who played fewer than 80 games:
2024 Kyle Tucker: 4.7
2021 Byron Buxton: 4.6
1995 Matt Williams: 4.6
1949 Joe DiMaggio: 4.3
1999 Jason Kendall: 4.1
Tucker is already a three-time All-Star who has received MVP votes in three different seasons. He has also won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger.
Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter with 125 homers and 417 RBI. As of now,. he'd pair with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki as outfield options for the Cubs. However, there's been talk of the Cubs trading one or both of Suzuki and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger.
