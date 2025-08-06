New Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Makes Extremely Rare Team History in Standout Debut
The Cincinnati Reds downed the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, and with the win, they improved to 60-54 on the campaign.
Trying to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season, the Reds are just three games back of the third and final wild card spot. The Cubs are 65-48, which has them in the first wild card spot.
Recently acquired at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, new Reds hurler Zack Littell made quite the impression, going seven innings and giving up just one run on three hits. He walked two, struck out eight and joined some incredible team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Zack Littell becomes just the fifth Red in the last 125 years with 7+ IP, 1 ER or fewer and 8+ K in his team debut
The only run allowed was a solo home run to Matt Shaw in the seventh inning. It was Shaw's seventh of the season.
Littell is now 9-8 with a 3.46 ERA. An eight-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Rays, he's gone 33-29 for his career with a 3.80 ERA.
Offensively, the Reds were paced by a three-run homer from Spencer Steer, which also came in the seventh. It was his 13th.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will pitch for Cincinnati against rookie Cade Horton.
Abbott is 8-1 with a 2.15 ERA.
