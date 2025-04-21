New Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Joins MLB History Books After Awesome Debut
The Toronto Blue Jays lost 8-3 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, concluding a difficult series in which they lost two of three to the American League rivals.
The Mariners scored six times in the first two innings to chase starter Easton Lucas, but it wasn't all bad for Toronto, as reliever Paxton Schultz made a sterling first impression in his major league debut.
The right-hander went 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits and no walks. He gave up no runs and struck out eight, joining some rare baseball history.
Per @MLBPipeline:
Paxton Schultz's first big league outing with the @BlueJays is one for the history books
4 1/3 IP
2 H
0 R
0 BB
8 K (tied for the most by a reliever in his MLB debut)
Schultz, 27, was a 14th-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 and owns a 25-28 career record in the minor leagues. He also has a 4.48 ERA for his career, but had a 2.08 for Triple-A Buffalo this season (four appearances).
It remains to be seen if the Jays will keep Schultz around right now, but he clearly showed enough that he can be called upon again.
The Jays are 12-10 on the season and will be back in action on Monday night when they travel to Houston to take on the Astros.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Kevin Gausman (TOR) pitches against Hunter Brown (HOU).
Gausman is 2-1 with an impressive 2.49 ERA while Brown is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA.
