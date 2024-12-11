New Yankees Pitcher Max Fried at the Top of Awesome Baseball History Over Last Five Years
After missing out on a Juan Soto reunion over the weekend, the New York Yankees made their move in free agency, signing left-handed pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year deal worth $218 million. Fried's signing will give the Yankees a star-studded rotation, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon sitting at the top. American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil figures to be the No. 4 while Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Marcus Stroman battle for the fifth spot.
It would seem possible that at least one of those three is now a trade candidate, if not two of the three.
While Fried's contract number is big, so is his history of production. In fact, he's not at the top of some impressive league history over the last five years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
lowest ERA since start of 2020 (min 550 IP):
Max Fried: 2.81
Corbin Burnes: 2.88
Zack Wheeler: 2.94
Max Scherzer: 3.02
Gerrit Cole: 3.12
Framber Valdez: 3.12
Fried, who is about to turn 31 years old, helped the Braves win the World Series back in 2021. He'll try to help New York win the World Series this season after they fell three wins short in the Fall Classic this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He is a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover with a lifetime record of 73-36 and a lifetime ERA of 3.07.
In addition to Fried, the Yankees are expected to continue to make splashes in the free agent market. They've been connected to both Christian Walker and Alex Bregman as well.
