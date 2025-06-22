New York Mets, Francisco Lindor Continue Charge Up the History Books
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Saturday night, evening back up the race for first place in the National League East. Both teams are now 46-31.
New York had a big day offensively, getting seven solo home runs in the win. Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo each hit two, while Francisco Lindor, Jared Young and Francisco Alvarez each had one.
In Lindor's case, his homer continued some incredible history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets have won 28 consecutive regular-season games when Francisco Lindor homers
That’s the 2nd-longest streak of wins when homering for a player since 1900, behind only:
1951-53 Carl Furillo: 29
h/t @EliasSports
One of the true impact players in the league, Lindor is now hitting .267 with 15 homers and 41 RBIs. He's also stolen 13 bases and posted a .340 on-base percentage, which could be enough to send him to the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month.
An 11-year veteran of the Cleveland Guardians and Mets, Lindor is a lifetime .274 hitter. A four-time All-Star, he's also a four-time Silver Slugger, a two-time Gold Glover and a Platinum Glove winner.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday night with a nationally televised game on ESPN. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as the Mets send David Peterson to the mound against Jesus Luzardo.
Peterson has been solid for New York, going 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA, while Luzardo has struggled of late. He's still 6-3 overall, but carries a 4.41.
