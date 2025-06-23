Fastball

New York Mets, Francisco Lindor See History-Making Streak End in Sunday Loss

New York fell to second place in the National League East after a tough loss on 'Sunday Night Baseball.'

Brady Farkas

New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 22.
New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor (12) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 22. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The New York Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 on Sunday night, falling to second place in the National League East.

New York is now one game behind Philly in the division and owns a 46-32 record. The loss also meant the end of a historic streak for New York, which had won 28 consecutive games in which Francisco Lindor hit a home run. The shortstop went 2-for-4 with a solo shot, his 16th of the year, but it didn't matter.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

On the line…

The Mets have won 28 consecutive regular-season games when Francisco Lindor homers

That’s the 2nd-longest streak of wins when homering for a player since 1900, behind only:

1951-53 Carl Furillo: 29

h/t @EliasSports

Lindor, who is battling for an All-Star spot this season, is hitting .270. David Peterson took the loss on the mound after giving up five earned runs in four innings. He walked three and struck out four in falling to 5-3 on the year. Jesus Luzardo got the win for the Phillies after tossing 6.2 scoreless innings. He's now 7-3.

The Mets will turn right around and play again on Monday night as they host the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. The Braves just swept New York last week and enter play at 35-41.

Right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.26 ERA) pitches for the Braves against Paul Blackburn (0-1, 6.92).

As for the Phillies, they'll be off on Monday before traveling to Houston to take on the red-hot Astros on Tuesday night.

Published
Brady Farkas
