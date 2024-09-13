New York Mets Backstop Moved Up Team History Books This Week

Most career home runs hit by a @Mets player prior to their 23rd birthday:

52- Darryl Strawberry

48- Ed Kranepool

41- David Wright

33- Francisco Alvarez (Via his 3-run blast to cap his team's 6-run 9th inning on Wednesday vs TOR)

32- Ron Swoboda

31- Gregg Jefferies

20- Jose Reyes