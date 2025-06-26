New York Mets Beat Braves as Juan Soto Makes All Kinds of Baseball History
New York Mets star Juan Soto, signed to a $765 million deal this past offseason, made all kinds of history on Wednesday night in a two-homer performance against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
The Mets won 7-3 as Soto went 2-for-4 with two homers and two RBIs. The home runs now give him 19 for the season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto’s most homers through 81 team games in a season:
2025: 19
2024: 19
2022: 15
The 26-year-old, who finished third in the American League MVP voting last season, is now hitting .256 with the 19 homers and 45 RBIs. Though he started off slow, he's got his on-base percentage up to .393 and his OPS to .898.
His two-homer performance also drove him past Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx in baseball history, also per Langs:
SOTO HOMER AGAIN
Most multi-homer games before turning 27:
Juan Soto: 27
Jimmie Foxx: 26
Mel Ott: 25
Eddie Mathews: 25
Alex Rodriguez: 25
!!!
And there's this nugget, from Mets history:
10+ HR & 20+ walks in a calendar month, Mets history:
2025 June Juan Soto
1987 May Darryl Strawberry
The Mets are 47-34 at the halfway mark and they currently sit in second place in the National League East. Coming off a trip to the National League Championship Series last season, New York has designs on winning the World Series in 2025. Soto will be a massive part of it if they are able to get there. The Mets haven't won the Fall Classic since 1986.
The Mets and Braves will play again on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
