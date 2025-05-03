New York Mets Beat St. Louis Cardinals Behind Another History-Making Pitching Performance
The New York Mets got back into the win column on Friday night, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 at Busch Stadium.
New York is now 22-11 and continues to lead the National League East, while the Cardinals are 14-19 and in fourth in the National League Central.
Juan Soto went 2-for-5 with a double, raising his season average to .258, while Pete Alonso was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, giving him eight homers on the season.
And Clay Holmes tossed a quality start on the mound, giving up three earned runs over six innings. He walked none and struck out three. He's now 4-1 with a solid 2.95 ERA.
He's just the latest member of the Mets rotation to help the group achieve history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive games with starters allowing 4 runs or fewer to start season, last 125 seasons:
2022 NYY: 41
1972 CLE: 41
2025 NYM: 33 *active
1957 CHW: 32
Holmes served as the closer for the New York Yankees for most of last season and converted to a starter this season. He joins Jordan Hicks and Reynaldo Lopez as relievers-turned-starters over the last two seasons. Lopez made the All-Star Game last year for Atlanta.
The Mets and Cardinals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound against right-hander Erick Fedde.
Megill is 3-2 with a sparkling 1.74 ERA, while Fedde has struggled, going 1-3 with a 4.68 through the early going.
