New York Mets Beat St. Louis Cardinals Behind Another History-Making Pitching Performance

Clay Holmes, converted from closer to starter this past offseason, became the latest Mets hurler to make history on Friday night.

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 2.
New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 2.
The New York Mets got back into the win column on Friday night, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 at Busch Stadium.

New York is now 22-11 and continues to lead the National League East, while the Cardinals are 14-19 and in fourth in the National League Central.

Juan Soto went 2-for-5 with a double, raising his season average to .258, while Pete Alonso was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs, giving him eight homers on the season.

And Clay Holmes tossed a quality start on the mound, giving up three earned runs over six innings. He walked none and struck out three. He's now 4-1 with a solid 2.95 ERA.

He's just the latest member of the Mets rotation to help the group achieve history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Most consecutive games with starters allowing 4 runs or fewer to start season, last 125 seasons:

2022 NYY: 41
1972 CLE: 41
2025 NYM: 33 *active
1957 CHW: 32

Holmes served as the closer for the New York Yankees for most of last season and converted to a starter this season. He joins Jordan Hicks and Reynaldo Lopez as relievers-turned-starters over the last two seasons. Lopez made the All-Star Game last year for Atlanta.

The Mets and Cardinals will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound against right-hander Erick Fedde.

Megill is 3-2 with a sparkling 1.74 ERA, while Fedde has struggled, going 1-3 with a 4.68 through the early going.

Brady Farkas
