New York Mets' Clay Holmes Set to Join Rare Baseball History with Opening Day Start
The New York Mets, who are dealing with injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas in the starting rotation, are turning to Clay Holmes on Opening Day. Holmes, signed a to a free agent deal this winter, is converting to a starting pitcher after previously serving as a high-leverage reliever with the New York Yankees.
And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's going to join some extremely rare baseball history with this start.
Clay Holmes will be the 9th pitcher to start Opening Day having made 4 or fewer career starts prior, in the expansion era (1961), joining:
2024 Garrett Crochet (0)
2020 Dustin May (4)
2014 Tanner Scheppers (0)
1993 David Nied (2)
1982 Al Holland (3)
1981 Fernando Valenzuela (0)
1969 Tom Hall (4)
1969 Marty Pattin (4)
h/t @EliasSports
The 31-year-old is heading into his eighth season in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Yankees after going 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA last year. Holmes appeared in 67 games, saving 30 of them, as the Yankees got to the World Series in 2024. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in three years, but he was demoted out of his closer's role at the end of the season, with Luke Weaver ascending into the position for the playoffs.
Lifetime, Holmes is a 24-22 with a 3.71 ERA. He's not the only guy to convert from reliever to starter in the last year or so, with Crochet, Reynaldo Lopez and Jordan Hicks all making the switch as well.
The Mets are coming off a season in which they advanced to the National League Championship Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
