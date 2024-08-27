Mets' Edwin Díaz, Reds' Alexis Díaz Combine to Make Brutal Brotherly History
The Díaz family had a historically rough go on Sunday.
It started with Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Díaz, who took the mound with his team leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Díaz plunked Bryan De La Cruz with one out, then allowed a walk-off, two-run home run to veteran Yasmani Grandal.
A little over two hours later, Díaz's older brother Edwin checked in for the New York Mets, who were tied 2-2 with the San Diego Padres the bottom of the ninth. Edwin Díaz struck out the first batter he faced, only to give up a walk-off solo homer to rookie Jackson Merrill immediately after.
Both Díaz brothers got credited with losses, while Alexis Díaz also got slapped with a blown save.
As obscure as it may be, Baseball Reference confirmed on Monday that it was, in fact, the first time in MLB history that two brothers gave up walk-off home runs on the same day.
Edwin Díaz has been a star closer ever since he broke into the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners in 2016. He finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting that season, then won AL Reliever of the Year and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2018.
After getting traded to the New York Mets, Díaz made another All-Star appearance in 2022, on top of finishing top-10 in Cy Young voting for the second time in his career. Díaz missed all of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, but he returned to the mound this season.
For his career, Edwin Díaz is 21-31 with a 2.99 ERA, 1.060 WHIP, 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings, 219 saves and a 10.6 WAR. In 38 appearances this season, the 30-year-old is 5-2 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.045 WHIP, 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings, 14 saves and a 0.3 WAR.
While Alexis Díaz has a much shorter track record, the 27-year-old has asserted himself as an elite closer in his own right.
Díaz finished fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, then ascended to All-Star status in 2023. His numbers aren't quite as solid so far in 2024, however, as he is putting up career-worsts in almost every category.
Alexis Díaz is 17-13 with a 2.96 ERA, 1.151 WHIP, 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, 71 saves and a 4.6 WAR in his career. This season, he is 1-4 with a 4.37 ERA, 1.368 WHIP, strikeouts 9.1 per nine innings, 24 saves and a -0.1 WAR.
