New York Mets' Dominance During Winning Streak is Unmatched in MLB History
The New York Mets have taken the baseball world by storm over the past few weeks, and their latest surge has earned them a spot in the history books.
Ever since secondary McDonald's mascot Grimace threw out the first pitch at Citi Field on June 12, the Mets are a league-best 12-2. They started that stretch by winning seven in a row, and after dropping two out of their next three, New York has opened up another four-game winning streak.
The second streak began with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, followed by 9-7 and 12-2 wins over the New York Yankees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The Mets started a series with the Houston Astros on Friday, winning the opener 7-2.
Over their last four games, the Mets have recorded 13 home runs, 12 doubles and five stolen bases, striking out just 18 times compared to 20 walks. On the mound, New York's starting pitchers have combined to allow three earned runs across 19.1 innings of work.
According to OptaSTATS, no other team in the modern era has hit 12-plus home runs and 12-plus doubles, drawn more walks than strikeouts, stolen five-plus stolen bases and had its starting pitchers allow three or fewer runs over a four-game span. Only one team had ever checked four of those five boxes, but even that hadn't been achieved since the 1939 Chicago White Sox.
The Mets were 11 games under .500 back on June 2. Now, they are 40-39, just 1.0 game out of the NL Wild Card picture.
