New York Mets Dominate Nationals as Starting Pitchers Continue to Make History
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 19-5 on Monday afternoon, moving their season record to 20-9. They are in first place in the National League East. The Nationals are 13-16 and in last place.
The Mets' offense was humming, as they had 21 hits and scored multiple runs in five different innings. Eight different players registered multi-hit games and Brandon Nimmo put up a ridiculous nine-RBI performance.
After bringing back Pete Alonso and signing Juan Soto, the offense was supposed to be good, so seeing it break out isn't really a surprise. What's more surprising is that the starting pitching continues to be excellent. Griffin Canning, picked up off the scrapheap this past winter, went 6.0 innings to earn the win. He surrendered no runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out five. His ERA is now 2.61.
The starting rotation as a whole has made some incredible National League history, per @OptaSTATS:
The @Mets starting pitchers have now allowed 4 or fewer runs in each of their first 29 games to begin the season.
It’s the longest streak by a National League team to begin a season in the modern era (since 1901).
And the Mets are doing this without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, two guys who are supposed to be big parts of the rotation. Both players were injured in spring training and have yet to debut.
The Mets will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.
First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.
