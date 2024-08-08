Fastball

New York Mets' Pete Alonso Blasts 2 Towering Home Runs to Make Statcast History

Pete Alonso crushed a pair of home runs that went 471 and 454 feet, respectively, making history in the New York Mets' road win over the Colorado Rockies.

Aug 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) RBI singles in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Aug 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) RBI singles in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets mashed their way to a blowout road victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, and first baseman Pete Alonso was naturally a major reason why.

The first three Mets to step up to the plate – Francisco Lindor, Jose Iglesias and JD Martinez – all notched doubles, putting New York on top 2-0 in the first inning. Alonso took things a step further, blasting a two-run home run that made it 4-0.

Alonso's bomb had an exit velocity of 111.6 miles per hour and a launch angle of 29 degrees, going 471 feet to straightaway center at Coors Field.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that marked the first time in franchise history that the Mets opened a game with four consecutive extra-base hits. Thanks to Jeff McNeil's double later on in the frame, New York tied its franchise record for most extra-base hits in a first inning with five.

The damage didn't stop there, though, as Alonso piled on with a 110.6 mile-per-hour, 454-foot solo homer to lead off the top of the third.

Alonso is now one of eight players to have two 450-foot home runs in a single game since the Statcast era began in 2015, per Langs. Within that list, Langs noted that Alonso is one of only four players to record multiple 450-foot, 110-mile-per-hour homers in a game in that same span.

Trevor Story, Austin Riley and Byron Buxton were the only players to achieve the feat prior to Alonso, making him the first Met ever to put up the unique stat line.

Alonso ended the afternoon 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs, all while New York went on to defeat Colorado 9-1.

The 29-year-old slugger is now batting .246 with 25 home runs, 63 RBI and an .807 OPS on the season. He entered Thursday with a 2.0 WAR, which will surely go up after his pair of bombs.

Alonso, a four-time All-Star and MLB's home run leader since 2019, has yet to miss a single one of the Mets' 115 games this season. New York now owns the third NL Wild Card spot, with Thursday's win pushing them past the Atlanta Braves for the time being.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks.

