New York Mets Join Unwanted Franchise History as Second-Half Swoon Continues
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets suffered another tough defeat as their second-half swoon continued on Friday night.
The Mets fell to six games back in the National League East race after falling 11-9 against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field. And once again, the team's inability to hold a lead caught up to them.
Per Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com:
This is just the second time in the last 17 years that the Mets have blown a lead in seven consecutive games, per Elias. They blew a lead in eight straight games in 2023. (h/t @SlangsOnSports)
The Mets had a 3-2 lead in the third inning before Cal Raleigh unloaded on his 46th home run of the season, and then they had a 6-4 lead in the sixth before Seattle scored one run in that frame, five in the seventh and one more in the eighth to take an 11-6 lead.
The Mariners recorded a franchise-record nine doubles in the win, which came at the expense of Mets' hurlers Sean Manaea, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley, Brooks Raley, Ryne Stanek and Frankie Montas.
Helsley and Raley especially struggled, giving up all five runs in the seventh inning. Helsley took the loss and the blown save.
At 64-58, the Mets will look to get back on track on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 against the M's. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Bryan Woo (SEA) pitches against top prospect Nolan McLean (NYM).
Woo was an All-Star this season, while McLean is making his major league debut. He's the No. 37 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline.
