New York Mets' Juan Soto on Verge of More Baseball History After Multi-Homer Game
The New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Chase Field, taking the final game of the series with ease.
The win moves New York to 24-14 on the season while the loss drops Arizona to 19-18.
One day after passing Mickey Mantle for the most walks before the age of 27, Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with two home runs to work his way up another list in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
SOTO HOMER AGAIN
Most multi-homer games before turning 27:
Jimmie Foxx: 26
Juan Soto: 25
Mel Ott: 25
Eddie Mathews: 25
Alex Rodriguez: 25
Considering that Soto doesn't turn 27 until October, he'll have the rest of the season to tie and pass Foxx, which would be a great accomplishment considering Foxx is a Hall of Famer.
After signing a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason, Soto is now hitting .261 with seven homers and 17 RBIs. He's also carrying a strong .385 on-base percentage.
The 26-year-old star has been one of the best hitters in baseball since he arrived in the big leagues in 2018. He's a career .284 hitter with 208 home runs. He's also a four-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a batting champion. He helped lead the Washington Nationals to the 2019 World Series and helped the Yankees win the American League pennant in 2024.
The Mets reached the National League Championship Series last season and are hoping that Soto is the missing piece for them to get back to the Fall Classic.
The Mets will be back home Friday night against the Chicago Cubs at 7:10 p.m. ET.
