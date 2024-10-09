New York Mets Left-Hander Etches Name into History Books with Game 3 Gem

Sean Manaea with the 9th outing of 7+ IP, 1 or 0 runs & 3 hits or fewer in Mets’ postseason history, joining:



2016 NLWCG Noah Syndergaard

2000 NLCS G5 Mike Hampton (SHO)

2000 NLDS G4 Bobby Jones (SHO)

1999 NLCS G3 Al Leiter

1986 WS G1 Ron Darling

1973 WS G4 Jon Matlack

