New York Mets Left-Hander Etches Name into History Books with Game 3 Gem
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field. With the win, the Mets are now up 2-1 in the best-of-five NLDS. They are one win away from a trip to the NLCS. The Phillies are one loss away from seeing their season end.
Tuesday's win was punctuated by a Pete Alonso home run, some late add-on runs from the likes of Starling Marte, and a dominant pitching performance from left-hander Sean Manaea.
The veteran went 7.0 innings to earn his first win of the postseason. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out six.
The performance also re-wrote the team history books, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Sean Manaea with the 9th outing of 7+ IP, 1 or 0 runs & 3 hits or fewer in Mets’ postseason history, joining:
2016 NLWCG Noah Syndergaard
2000 NLCS G5 Mike Hampton (SHO)
2000 NLDS G4 Bobby Jones (SHO)
1999 NLCS G3 Al Leiter
1986 WS G1 Ron Darling
1973 WS G4 Jon Matlack
1973 NLCS Jon Matlack (SHO)
1969 WS G2 Jerry Koosman
The 32-year-old hurler was a major part of the Mets success in the regular season, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA. He struck out 184 batters in 181.2 innings.
Lifetime, Manaea is in the ninth year of his career with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Mets.
He's 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA.
The Mets and Phillies will meet again in Game 4 on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. ET at Citi Field. Ranger Suarez (PHI) will pitch against Jose Quintana (NYM).
