New York Mets Lefty Becomes Second Player in Last 110 Years of History to Accomplish This Feat

The New York Mets are headed to the NLCS thanks in part to the efforts of Jose Quintana.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field on Oct 9.
/ Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Mets punched their ticket to the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the Division Series.

The 4-1 win was punctuated by a grand slam from superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning, which completed yet another Mets comeback.

In addition to Lindor's excellence at the plate, starting pitcher Jose Quintana was excellent on the mound. The veteran lefty went 5.0 innings, surrendering one unearned run on just two hits. He walked two and struck out six while also making some great playoff history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

José Quintana now has gone 5+ IP with no earned runs in 3 straight postseason starts

only pitcher with a longer such streak since ER official in both leagues (1913): Whitey Ford (four straight, 1960-61)

h/t @bmags94

The 35-year-old Quintana has a 2.43 ERA in seven career playoff appearances. He's also got a 0.94 WHIP over 29.2 innings.

This regular season, he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA, making 31 starts and tossing 170.1 innings.

In his 13th major league season with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and Mets, he's 102-103 lifetime.

The Mets will await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. Those two teams will play a Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday night and the NLCS will begin on Sunday night. The Mets will be on the road as that series opens.

Published
