New York Mets Make All Sorts of History in Near No-Hitter Turned Victory on Wednesday
The New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon but the final score doesn't tell the story.
The Mets were no-hit for eight innings by Bowden Francis before exploding for six runs in the top of the ninth inning. Francisco Lindor broke up the no-hitter with a home run to start the ninth and the Mets didn't stop there.
With the win, New York is 80-66 on the season. They are 1.0 game up on the Atlanta Braves for the third and final wild card spot in the National League with 16 games to play.
The Mets victory made history on multiple fronts as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets’ 6 runs are the most 9th inning runs scored by a team who did not have any hits through 8 innings in the expansion era (since 1961)
prior most: 5 runs by the Athletics on 7/15/1974 at Orioles
h/t @EliasSports
And this one, also from Langs:
the Mets have 5 wins after being no-hit through 8 innings in franchise history
that's the most such wins for any team in the expansion era (since 1961)
h/t @EliasSports
The Mets finished with four hits in all, including another home run from Francisco Alvarez later in the ninth inning.
The Mets will be off on Thursday before taking on the Philadelphia Phillies for a new series on Friday night. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park will come at 6:40 p.m. ET as Jose Quintana (NYM) goes up against Phillies' veteran Aaron Nola.
