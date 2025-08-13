New York Mets Make Baseball History with Home Run Barrage vs. Braves
The New York Mets rolled over the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Tuesday night at Citi Field in an effort to turn things around. New York had lost nine of ten games entering play, but improved to 64-55 with the win.
The Mets hit six home runs in the contest - all with two outs - tying some powerful baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Mets have six homers tonight, all with 2 outs
That’s tied for the most 2-out homers by a team in a game in at least the expansion era (1961), with:
6/13/21 TOR
4/30/13 CLE
5/23/02 LAD
7/3/70 PIT
Alonso's Big Night
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit two homers in the contest, giving him 28 for the season and 254 for his career. With the effort, he is now the Mets' all-time leader in home runs, surpassing Darryl Strawberry, who had 253. After the record-breaking home run, Strawberry sent Alonso a congratulatory message, which you can watch here.
One of the best sluggers in baseball since his debut in 2019, Alonso has 34 home runs or more in each full season of his career. He also had 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was only 60 games.
Alvarez gets going
Francisco Alvarez, who has battled injury and inconsistency this season, also had two home runs, giving him six for the season. He has 19 RBIs and a .254 average. He hit 25 home runs in 2023, so he certainly has the ability to be a force for New York down the stretch, and they'll need him if they plan on getting back to the World Series for the first time since 2016.
The rest
Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty also homered, rounding out the barrage. The Mets hit so many home runs on the night, that Citi Field ran out of fireworks.
The Mets will play the Braves again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:
THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE: