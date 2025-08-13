Fastball

New York Mets Make Baseball History with Home Run Barrage vs. Braves

Pete Alonso set the all-time franchise record for home runs and the ballpark ran out of fireworks as New York cruised to a 13-5 win.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) scores a run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 25.
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) scores a run during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 25. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The New York Mets rolled over the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Tuesday night at Citi Field in an effort to turn things around. New York had lost nine of ten games entering play, but improved to 64-55 with the win.

The Mets hit six home runs in the contest - all with two outs - tying some powerful baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

The Mets have six homers tonight, all with 2 outs

That’s tied for the most 2-out homers by a team in a game in at least the expansion era (1961), with:

6/13/21 TOR
4/30/13 CLE
5/23/02 LAD
7/3/70 PIT

Alonso's Big Night

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit two homers in the contest, giving him 28 for the season and 254 for his career. With the effort, he is now the Mets' all-time leader in home runs, surpassing Darryl Strawberry, who had 253. After the record-breaking home run, Strawberry sent Alonso a congratulatory message, which you can watch here.

One of the best sluggers in baseball since his debut in 2019, Alonso has 34 home runs or more in each full season of his career. He also had 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, which was only 60 games.

Alvarez gets going

Francisco Alvarez, who has battled injury and inconsistency this season, also had two home runs, giving him six for the season. He has 19 RBIs and a .254 average. He hit 25 home runs in 2023, so he certainly has the ability to be a force for New York down the stretch, and they'll need him if they plan on getting back to the World Series for the first time since 2016.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Br
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Aug. 12. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The rest

Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty also homered, rounding out the barrage. The Mets hit so many home runs on the night, that Citi Field ran out of fireworks.

The Mets will play the Braves again on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

