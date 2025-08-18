Fastball

New York Mets Make Baserunning History Not Seen Since 2007 in Sunday Win

The Mets beat the Mariners in the Little League Classic on Sunday night, getting a big three-run homer from Mark Vientos and a history-making stolen base from Juan Soto.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after advancing to second against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Aug. 17.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after advancing to second against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Aug. 17. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The New York Mets upended the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Sunday night at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.

The Mets got a gutsy starting pitching performance from Clay Holmes and also got a three-run home run from Mark Vientos to fuel the victory. Furthermore, Juan Soto helped the Mets achieve some history on the bases that they haven't seen since 2007.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

With Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, this is the fourth time the Mets have had multiple players with 20+ HR & 20+ SB in a season, joining:

2007 Beltran, Wright
1988 Johnson, McReynolds, Strawberry
1987 Johnson, Strawberry

Soto, 26, is in the first year of a 15-year deal with New York, and he's hitting .251 with 30 homers, 71 RBIs and the 20 stolen bases. He's carrying an OPS+ of 152 and pairs with Lindor and Pete Alonso to make one of the best trios in the National League.

New York is now 66-58 on the season, but they remain five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Mariners dropped to 68-57 with the loss and they are still 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Both teams are also in wild card position.

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth
New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Aug. 17. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Mets will get an off day on Monday before opening up a new series on Tuesday night at the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as left-hander David Peterson (NYM) pitches against Jake Irvin (WAS).

Peterson has gone 7-5 with a 3.30 ERA on the campaign.

