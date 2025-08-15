New York Mets Make MLB History as Late Season Collapse Continues
As recently as two months ago, the New York Mets were riding high, looking to post one of their best records in franchise history.
Now, with only a few weeks left in the season, the club is holding on for dear life in the National League Wild Card race.
The Mets held a 3-2 lead late against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, only for reliever Ryan Helsley give up RBI doubles to Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies. New York ultimately lost 4-3, falling to 2-13 since July 28.
That puts the Mets at 64-57 on the season, just 0.5 game above the Cincinnati Reds for the third NL Wild Card spot. The morning of June 13, New York had the best record in baseball, leading the NL East at 45-24.
According to OptaSTATS, the 2025 Mets are one of two teams in MLB history to hold the best record in baseball in June or later, then go on a 2-13 stretch or worse in that same season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also achieved the feat in 2017.
If it's any comfort to Mets fans, those Dodgers went on to win the NL pennant, so all is not lost just yet.
New York will try to get back on track against the Seattle Mariners starting Friday. Game one is scheduled to get underway at 6:10 p.m. ET.
