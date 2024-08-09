New York Mets Make Team History as Part of Offensive Explosion vs. Rockies
The New York Mets pounded the Colorado Rockies, 9-1, on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field.
Playing at Coors Field is supposed to be an advantage for the offense and the Mets certainly made it one, registering four runs in the first inning and 13 total hits.
Furthermore, the Mets offense did something it's never done before in the win.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
this was the first time in franchise history the Mets began a reg season game with 4 straight extra-base hits. also did so ’00 NLCS G4
their 5 XBH in the frame tied the franchise record for a 1st inning, with:
7/31/02
2000 NLCS G4
h/t @EliasSports
The game began with a Francisco Lindor double, a Jose Iglesias double, a J.D. Martinez double and a Pete Alonso home run. For Alonso, it was his 24th home run of the year.
In addition to a big-time offensive performance for the Mets, it was a big-time win for the team as well. New York is now 61-54 and currently in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. They lead the Atlanta Braves in that race by 0.5 games.
New York will continue this tough road trip over the weekend by visiting the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. While a frustrating team in its own right, Seattle is 60-56 on the season and currently tied for the American League West lead.
First pitch on Friday night will be at 10:10 p.m. ET as Jose Quintana (NYM) pitches against Bryce Miller (SEA).
